CPP5.1 Senior Child Protection Practitioner, Aboriginal Children in Aboriginal Care

The Senior Child Protection Practitioner (ACAC) will work with aboriginal children and their families to ensure the safety and wellbeing of children and young people. This senior practitioner role is responsible for receiving and assessing reports of alleged abuse and neglect of children and young people. They undertake investigations and develop plans. This may include taking matters to court. The Senior Child Protection Practitioner (ACAC) maintains a full case load is a senior member of the team and works collaboratively with the Team Manager to provide effective service delivery and support to other practitioners.

This role may at times be required to operate outside normal office hours (at night and on weekends and public holidays) with relevant overtime or time in lieu provisions applying. Rural employees may be required to participate in an on call roster.

