CPP5.1 Senior Child Protection Practitioner, Aboriginal Children in Aboriginal Care
The Department of Families, Fairness and Housing (DFFH) works hard to create equal opportunities for all Victorians to live a safe, respected and valued life. Our areas of focus are child protection, housing, disability, the prevention of family violence, multicultural affairs, LGBTQI+ equality, veterans, women and youth. The work we do benefits thousands of Victorians, particularly those who are disadvantaged and vulnerable. We work in a variety of community-based settings, including people's homes, residential facilities and secure settings across metropolitan, rural and regional Victoria. We are committed to developing and supporting a workforce that is well equipped and highly motivated. All jobs can be worked flexibly and we encourage applications from Aboriginal people and people from diverse backgrounds and abilities.
|Department:
|Department of Families, Fairness and Housing
|Work Type:
|Fixed term - full time
|Job Function:
|Community Services
|Classification:
|CPP 5.1
|Work Location:
|Preston
|Reference:
|VG/DFFH/ND/521242
|Closing Date:
|22-Sep-2021
|Salary Range:
|$102,637 - $113,410
|Job Duration:
|until 1/09/2022
|Attachments:
|CPP5.1 Senior CPP (ACAC) PD 080921.docx (Word, 125KB)
Job Specification
CPP5.1 Senior CPP (ACAC) PD 080921.pdf (PDF, 225KB)
Job Specification
|PD Preview:
|Preview unavailable for this role
|Contact:
|Michael Rogers
03 9479 0413
Position Details
POSITION SUMMARY:
The Senior Child Protection Practitioner (ACAC) will work with aboriginal children and their families to ensure the safety and wellbeing of children and young people. This senior practitioner role is responsible for receiving and assessing reports of alleged abuse and neglect of children and young people. They undertake investigations and develop plans. This may include taking matters to court. The Senior Child Protection Practitioner (ACAC) maintains a full case load is a senior member of the team and works collaboratively with the Team Manager to provide effective service delivery and support to other practitioners.
This role may at times be required to operate outside normal office hours (at night and on weekends and public holidays) with relevant overtime or time in lieu provisions applying. Rural employees may be required to participate in an on call roster.
HOW TO APPLY:
Applicants are encouraged to apply online, submitting a cover letter and a current resume.
Please note: For this position, you are not required to address each of the key selection criteria in a separate written document.
Preferred candidates will be required to complete pre-employment screening, including a national police check and misconduct screening.
Applicants must be an Australian Citizen, Permanent Resident or hold a valid work permit or visa. Work eligibility will be checked as part of the recruitment process.
For further information please visit the Department of Families, Fairness and Housing <https://www.vic.gov.au/department-families-fairness-and-housing>
Click 'Apply Now' to submit your interest in this position.