Advanced Child Protection Practitioner - CPP4 - Rural After Hours - Loddon

An exciting opportunity exists for an Advanced Child Protection Practitioner to join our Rural After Hours team in Bendigo

The Advanced Child Protection Practitioner (RAHS) receives and assesses reports of alleged abuse and neglect of children and young people. They undertake investigations and develop plans to ensure the safety and wellbeing of children and young people is achieved.

This role is required to operate outside normal office hours, during weekends and public holidays, with associated penalty rates.

Evening and overnight shift availability is essential, weekdays and weekends.

1. Risk assessment and analysis - gathers information through a variety of sources and technologies in order to identify, articulate, and plan for the risks relating to each situation. Applies a strong forensic lens, and professional judgement, to analyse the available evidence.

2. Case planning review and case management - draws insights from assessment and analysis to formulate a meaningful and effective case plan, and reviews case progress and outcomes. Co-ordinates and leads the planning, review, and management of casework within DFFH and across other agencies and services.

3. Critical enquiry - uses evidence based frameworks to investigate issues, and is able to understand the root cause of each issue as well as the potential implications.

The department may require its employees to be fully vaccinated against preventable diseases such as the current coronavirus (COVID-19). The department's COVID-19 Vaccination requirements policy(Word) outlines the requirements for existing employees, other workplace participants and prospective employees. Please read in full prior to applying.

All VPS employees (and ex-VPS employees with extended access to the Jobs and Skills Exchange website) MUST apply via the Jobs and Skills Exchange (JSE) <https://jse.vic.gov.au/user/login?destination=/new-home-page> portal.

Applicants are encouraged to apply online. Attachments can be uploaded in .doc, .docx, .pdf, .txt or .rtf formats.

Applicants are required to submit a CV and Cover Letter (max 2 pages) outlining their suitability to the role in line with the Key Selection Criteria.

Applicants must be an Australian Citizen, Permanent Resident or hold a valid work permit or visa. Work eligibility will be checked as part of the recruitment process.

Preferred candidates will be required to complete pre-employment screening, including a national police check and misconduct screening.

For more information on working with us and our recruitment process, please visit Department of Families, Fairness and Housing Victoria | Jobs (www.dffh.vic.gov.au/jobs)

