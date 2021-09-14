Senior Policy Adviser, Aboriginal Health x 2 positions

VPS5 Senior Policy Adviser, Aboriginal Health

2 x full time, ongoing positions. Melbourne CBD location.

Salary range: $102,637 to $124,183 plus Super

POSITION SUMMARY:

The Senior Policy Adviser has responsibility for actively contributing to policy development to improve health outcomes for Aboriginal people and their families living in Victoria.

The Senior Policy Adviser will work collaboratively with key Aboriginal health organisations, department divisions and health services to ensure that health care delivery is culturally safe and accessible for Aboriginal people, and that service design and development is driven by Aboriginal led-decision making and in line with commitment to self-determination and Aboriginal ways of being, knowing and doing. This includes contributing to the identification of improvement priorities and opportunities, driving the implementation of key initiatives and providing expert advice.

The role requires strong collaboration skills and an ability to work flexibly and creatively to respond to emerging issues, system barriers and reform agendas.

HOW TO APPLY:

Applicants are encouraged to apply online, submitting a cover letter and a current resume.

Please note: For this position, you are not required to address each of the key selection criteria in a separate written document.

Preferred candidates will be required to complete pre-employment screening, including a national police check and misconduct screening.

Applicants must be an Australian Citizen, Permanent Resident or hold a valid work permit or visa. Work eligibility will be checked as part of the recruitment process.

For further information please visit the Department of Health <https://www.vic.gov.au/department-health>

