VPS6 Yoo-rrook Response Lead

Full time. Fixed term to 30 June 2024. Melbourne CBD location.

Salary range: $125,893 to $168,473 plus Super

POSITION SUMMARY:

The Yoo-rrook Justice Commission is the first truth telling body to be established in Australia and will establish an official record of the impact of colonisation on Aboriginal people in Victoria through the inquiry into and reporting of historical and ongoing systemic injustices.

Based within the Aboriginal Health Division, the Yoo-rrook Response Lead works within a flexible structure to lead the development of policy and strategic advice to the Secretary and Ministers to support departmental response to the Yoo-rrook Justice Commission.

The role will support detailed planning and coordinated engagement across the Department of Health and across the health service system to support the response to the Yoo-rrook Justice Commission, with responsibility for conducting complex policy and service delivery research and analysis. It will require strong leadership, people management and time management skills, with the ability to collaborate with and harness the collective insights of the department, health services and other external stakeholders to inform departmental engagement and response to the Yoo-rrook Justice Commission. Strong management, policy, research and writing skills are required to be successful in this role.

Only Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander People are eligible to apply as this position is exempt under the SPECIAL MEASURES PROVISION of S12(1) of the Equal Opportunity Act (VIC).

HOW TO APPLY:

Applicants are encouraged to apply online, submitting a cover letter and a current resume.

Please note: For this position, you are not required to address each of the key selection criteria in a separate written document.

Preferred candidates will be required to complete pre-employment screening, including a national police check and misconduct screening.

Applicants must be an Australian Citizen, Permanent Resident or hold a valid work permit or visa. Work eligibility will be checked as part of the recruitment process.

