Senior Adviser, Yoo-rrook Response Team x 2 positions

VPS5 Senior Adviser Yoo-rrook Response Team, Aboriginal Health

Full time. Fixed term to 30 June 2024. Melbourne CBD location

Salary range: $102,637 to $124,183 plus Super

POSITION SUMMARY:

The Yoo-rrook Justice Commission is the first truth telling body to be established in Australia and will establish an official record of the impact of colonisation on Aboriginal people in Victoria through the inquiry into and reporting of historical and ongoing systemic injustices.

Based within the Aboriginal Health Division the Yoo-rrook Response Team will lead the development of policy and strategic advice to the Secretary and Ministers to support departmental response to the Yoo-rrook Justice Commission.

Under the direction of the Yoo-rrook Response Lead, the role will drive and support planning and coordinated engagement across the Department of Health and across the health service system to support the response to the Yoo-rrook Justice Commission, with responsibility for conducting and contributing to complex policy and service delivery research and analysis. It will require strong leadership, collaboration, and time management skills, with the ability to collaborate with and harness the collective insights of the department, health services and other external stakeholders to inform departmental engagement and response to the Yoo-rrook Justice Commission. Strong policy, research, analytics and writing skills are required to be successful in this role.

HOW TO APPLY:

Applicants are encouraged to apply online, submitting a cover letter and a current resume.

Please note: For this position, you are not required to address each of the key selection criteria in a separate written document.

Preferred candidates will be required to complete pre-employment screening, including a national police check and misconduct screening.

Applicants must be an Australian Citizen, Permanent Resident or hold a valid work permit or visa. Work eligibility will be checked as part of the recruitment process.

For further information please visit the Department of Health <https://www.vic.gov.au/department-health>

Click 'Apply Now' to submit your interest in this position.