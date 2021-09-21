VPS6 Principal Policy Adviser, Aboriginal Health

Ongoing. Full time. Melbourne CBD location.

Salary range: $125,893 to $168,473 plus Super

POSITION SUMMARY:

The Principal Policy Adviser leads policy development to improve health and wellbeing outcomes for Aboriginal people and their families living in Victoria.

The Principal Policy Adviser will take a leadership role in the division to work with key Aboriginal health organisations, departmental divisions and health services to ensure health care delivery is culturally safe and accessible for Aboriginal people. The Principal Policy Adviser will also lead the development and design of service and programs in line with principles of self-determination and Aboriginal ways of being, knowing and doing. This includes identifying and responding to improvement priorities and opportunities, overseeing implementation of key initiatives, and providing expert advice.

The role requires strong facilitation and collaboration skills and an ability to work flexibly and creatively to respond to emerging issues, systemic barriers and reform agendas.

HOW TO APPLY:

Applicants are encouraged to apply online, submitting a cover letter and a current resume.

Please note: For this position, you are not required to address each of the key selection criteria in a separate written document.

Preferred candidates will be required to complete pre-employment screening, including a national police check and misconduct screening.

Applicants must be an Australian Citizen, Permanent Resident or hold a valid work permit or visa. Work eligibility will be checked as part of the recruitment process.

For further information please visit the Department of Health <https://www.vic.gov.au/department-health>

Click 'Apply Now' to submit your interest in this position.