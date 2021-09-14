VPS4 Policy Adviser, Aboriginal Health

Ongoing. Full time. Melbourne CBD location.

Salary range: $88,955 to $100,930 plus Super

POSITION SUMMARY:

The Policy Adviser will contribute to the development of policy to improve the health and wellbeing outcomes for Aboriginal people and their families living in Victoria.

The Policy Adviser will support work with key Aboriginal health organisations, departmental divisions and health services to ensure health care delivery is culturally safe and accessible for Aboriginal people. The Policy Adviser will also contribute to the development and design of service and programs in line with principles of self-determination and Aboriginal ways of being, knowing and doing. This includes supporting the identification of improvement priorities and opportunities, contributing to the implementation of key initiatives, and providing expert advice.

The role requires facilitation and collaboration skills and an ability to work flexibly and creatively to respond to emerging issues, systemic barriers and reform agendas.

Only Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander People are eligible to apply as this position is exempt under the SPECIAL MEASURES PROVISION of S12(1) of the Equal Opportunity Act (VIC).

HOW TO APPLY:

Applicants are encouraged to apply online, submitting a cover letter and a current resume.

Please note: For this position, you are not required to address each of the key selection criteria in a separate written document.

Preferred candidates will be required to complete pre-employment screening, including a national police check and misconduct screening.

Applicants must be an Australian Citizen, Permanent Resident or hold a valid work permit or visa. Work eligibility will be checked as part of the recruitment process.

For further information please visit the Department of Health <https://www.vic.gov.au/department-health>

Click 'Apply Now' to submit your interest in this position.