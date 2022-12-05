Manager, Aboriginal Social and Emotional Wellbeing, Cultural Safety

POSITION SUMMARY:

Only Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples are eligible to apply as this position is exempt under the Special Measure Provision, Section 12 (1) of the Equal Opportunity Act 2010 (Vic)

We welcome Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander peoples to apply for this role. We are working with Victorian Aboriginal communities to advance Aboriginal self-determination and improve the cultural safety of services. With the release of the Royal Commission into Victoria's Mental Health System final report, there is considerable opportunity for Department of Health to positively change the way it works with Aboriginal organisations and communities to achieve optimal health and wellbeing outcomes.

Reporting through to the Director, Aboriginal Social and Emotional Wellbeing, the Manager Cultural Safety will play a key role in the policy design and delivery of culturally safe mental health and social and emotional wellbeing services to Aboriginal communities across Victoria. Candidates with a deep understanding of Aboriginal affairs, strong public policy and research skills, project management and stakeholder engagement are encouraged to apply.

Are you?

Committed to improving the social and emotional wellbeing of Aboriginal people in Victoria?

Highly skilled in policy design and program development with a proven track record of delivering quality outcomes for Aboriginal communities?

Exceptionally organised with strong communication, people and time management skills?

Experienced at building and maintaining partnerships with Aboriginal stakeholders and communities?

An individual with excellent engagement and communication skills?

Accountabilities

Provide authoritative advice to internal and external stakeholders and prepare and present detailed reports, ministerial briefs, cabinet and agency submissions on complex matters.

Plan and develop strategies, lead projects to facilitate delivery of administrative functions, ensuring consistency in the level and quality of service

Build and maintain positive relationships with key stakeholders to facilitate a partnership approach.

Keep accurate and complete records of your work activities in accordance with legislative requirements and the department's records, information security and privacy policies and requirements.

Take reasonable care for your own health and safety and for that of others in the workplace by working in accordance with legislative requirements and the department's occupational health and safety (OHS) policies and procedures.

Demonstrate how the actions and outcomes of this role and work unit impact clients and the department's ability to deliver, or facilitate the delivery of, effective support and services.

Mandatory Vaccination Policy

The department is committed to providing and maintaining a working environment which is safe and without risk to the health of its workers and clients. As it is an essential element of any role within the department that employees be able to attend work onsite and to do so safely, employees are required to be up-to-date with their vaccinations against COVID-19 as a condition of their employment. This requirement applies unless they have a medical condition which means they cannot be vaccinated against COVID -19. Therefore, the department will ask any prospective employee, who has been identified as the preferred candidate for a role within the department, to provide proof of their COVID-19 vaccination status prior to any offer of employment being made. If a prospective employee has a relevant medical condition which means they cannot be vaccinated against COVID-19, they should contact the department to discuss their individual circumstances.

HOW TO APPLY:

Applicants are encouraged to apply online, submitting a cover letter and a current resume.

The Jobs and Skills Exchange (JSE) Recruitment Policy allows for priority consideration for Victorian Public Service (VPS) and select employees of the Victorian Public Sector who apply through the Jobs Skills Exchange (JSE) jobs board platform.

As such, these employees are strongly encouraged to submit their application through https://www.vic.gov.au/jobs-and-skills-exchange rather than via external advertisement.

For this position, you are not required to address each of the key selection criteria in a separate written document.

Preferred candidates will be required to complete pre-employment screening, including national police check and misconduct screening.

Applicants must be an Australian Citizen, Permanent Resident or hold a valid work permit or visa. Work eligibility will be checked as part of the recruitment process.

For further information please visit the Department of Health <https://www.vic.gov.au/department-health>

