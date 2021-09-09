POSITION SUMMARY:

The Director, Aboriginal Social and Emotional Wellbeing is responsible for the policy, advisory, design and implementation functions within the portfolio. They will ensure the principles of Aboriginal self-determination and cultural safety are core components in the design and delivery of mental health and Alcohol and Other Drugs (AOD) services within the unit and across the Mental Health and Wellbeing Division. The Director will build and strengthen effective relationships and partnerships with key stakeholders, Traditional Owner groups, Aboriginal Communities, the Chief Aboriginal Health Officer and Aboriginal Health Division.

The Director, Aboriginal Social and Emotional Wellbeing is a critical member of the Mental Health and Wellbeing Division executive team. The Director is responsible for:

Provision of high-level advice, strategic direction and leadership across the division in Aboriginal social and emotional wellbeing policy, service system design, implementation and delivery.

Delivery of specific initiatives including the Aboriginal Social and Emotional Wellbeing Centre, expansion of social and emotional wellbeing teams within ACCHOs, and the establishment of two healing centres.

Leading relationships with peak bodies.

Engagement with Aboriginal Health Partnership Forum, Aboriginal Justice Forum and other governance structures.

Advice on cultural safety and Aboriginal lens for mainstream services.

Leading Aboriginal social and emotional wellbeing capability building across the divisional workforce (codesign and engagement).

Are you

A n executive leader with experience in partnering with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities?

n executive leader with experience in partnering with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities? Able to drive sector change through the design and delivery of policies and programs that embed self-determination and cultural safety and deliver desired policy outcomes?

Keen to foster learning, growth and culture change across the Division and the mental health and AOD sectors?

Only Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander People are eligible to apply as this position is exempt under the SPECIAL MEASURES PROVISION of S12(1) of the Equal Opportunity Act (VIC).

Applicants are encouraged to apply online, submitting a cover letter and a current resume.

Please note: For this position, you are not required to address each of the key selection criteria in a separate written document.

Preferred candidates will be required to complete pre-employment screening, including a national police check and misconduct screening.

Applicants must be an Australian Citizen, Permanent Resident or hold a valid work permit or visa. Work eligibility will be checked as part of the recruitment process.

For further information please visit the Department of Health <https://www.vic.gov.au/department-health>

