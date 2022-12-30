Role:- Senior Project Officer, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders Programs

VPS Classification:- VPS 5

Salary:- $103,920 - $125,735 pa plus superannuation

Number of vacancies available:- 1

Office Location(s):- 50 Lonsdale Street, Melbourne

Employment Type:- Fixed term- full time

Application Closes:- 11:59pm on 30th December 2022

Position Summary:

The Senior Project Officer will support Aboriginal Health's response to the impacts of Covid-19 on the health and wellbeing of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples in regional Victoria.

It supports the operational requirements, stakeholder engagement and health service delivery to Aboriginal communities across a number of the department's areas.

The role will identify improvement priorities and opportunities, support implementation of key initiatives and provide expert advice on Aboriginal Health executive and managers.

This role reports directly to the Manager Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander Programs.

Mandatory Vaccination Policy

The department is committed to providing and maintaining a working environment which is safe and without risk to the health of its workers and clients. As it is an essential element of any role within the department that employees be able to attend work onsite and to do so safely, employees are required to be up-to-date with their vaccinations against COVID-19 as a condition of their employment. This requirement applies unless they have a medical condition which means they cannot be vaccinated against COVID -19. Therefore, the department will ask any prospective employee, who has been identified as the preferred candidate for a role within the department, to provide proof of their COVID-19 vaccination status prior to any offer of employment being made. If a prospective employee has a relevant medical condition which means they cannot be vaccinated against COVID-19, they should contact the department to discuss their individual circumstances.

Only Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander People are eligible to apply as this position is exempt under the SPECIAL MEASURES PROVISION of S12(1) of the Equal Opportunity Act (VIC).

HOW TO APPLY:

Applicants are encouraged to apply online, submitting a cover letter and a current resume.

The Jobs and Skills Exchange (JSE) Recruitment Policy allows for priority consideration for Victorian Public Service (VPS) and select employees of the Victorian Public Sector who apply through the Jobs Skills Exchange (JSE) jobs board platform.

As such, these employees are strongly encouraged to submit their application through https://www.vic.gov.au/jobs-and-skills-exchange rather than via external advertisement.

For this position, you are not required to address each of the key selection criteria in a separate written document.

Preferred candidates will be required to complete pre-employment screening, including national police check and misconduct screening.

Applicants must be an Australian Citizen, Permanent Resident or hold a valid work permit or visa. Work eligibility will be checked as part of the recruitment process.

For further information please visit the Department of Health <https://www.vic.gov.au/department-health>

Click 'Apply Now' to submit your interest in this position.