VPS5 Senior Project Officer, Regulatory Practice Improvement (Special Measures role)

Ongoing. Full time. Melbourne CBD location or WFH.

Salary range $103,920 to $125,735 pa plus Super.

Job applications close: 11:59pm Monday 1 August 2022

PLEASE NOTE: Only Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander People are eligible to apply as this position is exempt under the SPECIAL MEASURES PROVISION of S12(1) of the Equal Opportunity Act (VIC).

POSITION SUMMARY:

The Senior Project Officer will help lead practice improvement across the department's diverse regulatory schemes and to promote a coordinated and effective approach to risk-based regulation. The position will lead a range of regulatory projects and support regulators to implement practice improvements and to plan and implement regulatory reforms. This work will include coordinating reform initiatives and supporting business planning for internal and external portfolio regulators. The position will contribute to legal and regulatory policy advice across the department's portfolios, to ensure that design and implementation of reforms accord with best practice and are aligned with department wide strategic and policy priorities.

Mandatory Vaccination Policy

The department is committed to providing and maintaining a working environment which is safe and without risk to the health of its workers and clients. As it is an essential element of any role within the department that employees be able to attend work onsite and to do so safely, employees are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of their employment. This requirement applies unless they have a medical condition which means they cannot be vaccinated against COVID -19. Therefore, the department will ask any prospective employee, who has been identified as the preferred candidate for a role within the department, to provide proof of their COVID-19 vaccination status prior to any offer of employment being made. If a prospective employee has a relevant medical condition which means they cannot be vaccinated against COVID-19, they should contact the department to discuss their individual circumstances.

HOW TO APPLY:

Applicants are encouraged to apply online, submitting a cover letter and a current resume.

The Jobs and Skills Exchange (JSE) Recruitment Policy allows for priority consideration for Victorian Public Service (VPS) and select employees of the Victorian Public Sector who apply through the Jobs Skills Exchange (JSE) jobs board platform.

As such, these employees are strongly encouraged to submit their application through https://www.vic.gov.au/jobs-and-skills-exchange rather than via external advertisement.

For this position, you are not required to address each of the key selection criteria in a separate written document.

Preferred candidates will be required to complete pre-employment screening, including national police check and misconduct screening.

Applicants must be an Australian Citizen, Permanent Resident or hold a valid work permit or visa. Work eligibility will be checked as part of the recruitment process.

For further information please visit the Department of Health <https://www.vic.gov.au/department-health>

