About us

The Commission: The Victorian Equal Opportunity and Human Rights Commission is an independent body with responsibilities under Victoria's key human rights laws:

the Equal Opportunity Act 2010

the Racial and Religious Tolerance Act 2001

the Charter of Human Rights and Responsibilities Act 2006

the Change and Suppression Practice Prohibition Act 2021

Our vision is for a fair, safe and inclusive Victoria, where every person is respected and treated with dignity. Our mission is to engage and influence law and policy makers, institutions, communities and individuals to protect and promote human rights in Victoria.

The Commission is working under its 2017–22 strategic plan: Upholding Human Rights Close to Home, focusing on four priority areas:

Embedding a human rights culture

Improving workplace equality

Protecting human rights in closed environments

Reducing racism.

About the role

This position is a new senior role within the Education and Engagement Branch with staff management responsibilities. The Manager Consultancy and Engagement will lead the Commission's consultancy services and engagement programs working with public, private and community sectors under the Equal Opportunity Act, Racial and Religious Tolerance Act, Charter of Human Rights and Responsibilities Act and the Change and Suppression Practice Prohibition Act.

Key aspects of the role include:

strengthening and expanding the Commission's consultancy services

leading engagement projects relating to reducing racism

the elimination of change and suppression practices

About you

As our ideal candidate you will possess:

Demonstrated knowledge and experience in delivering consultancy services, including the development, delivery and evaluation of tailored action plans, tools and resources and education programs.

Demonstrated understanding of, and experience in organisational/behavioural change

Knowledge and understanding of the Victorian Equal Opportunity and Human Rights Commission and its legislation or capacity to quickly attain this knowledge

Demonstarted experience in developing and managing key projects whilst working collaboratively with team members to ensure project objectives are achieved

How to apply

Please click the Apply button on this advertisement. Applications should include a resume and covering letter. Attachments can be uploaded in .doc, .docx, .pdf, .txt or .rtf formats.

For more information on the accountabilities and key selection criteria for the role, please refer to the attached position description.

If you require adjustments to the recruitment and selection process, or require an alternative format to any of the application material, please don't hesitate to get in touch with the contact person listed on this ad

The successful candidate will be required to undergo pre-employment checks which may include national police checks and misconduct screening.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION:

The department is committed to providing and maintaining a working environment which is safe and without risk to the health of its employees consistent with the department's obligations under the Occupational Health and Safety Act 2004 (Vic).

Therefore, there is a requirement that all DJCS employees be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to undertake duties outside of their homes.

Prior to commencement of employment with the department you will need to provide evidence that you are vaccinated against COVID-19. Acceptable evidence includes: