Administration Officer - The Orange Door

Family Safety Victoria is the first government agency dedicated to ending family violence. It will deliver key initiatives to help protect, support and identify risk for those impacted by family violence and hold perpetrators to account. We also coordinate access to services that support vulnerable children and families. We are working across government and with our partners in the family violence, family services and broader social services sectors to transform services and introduce new practices to make it easier for people to get the help, protection, and support they need. By leading collaboration and engagement for Victoria’s family violence response we will make sure victim survivors remain at the heart of these changes, and that services are safe, accessible and culturally appropriate. At Family Safety Victoria, everything we do begins with a deep understanding of people’s lived experiences and the specialist expertise of the family violence, family services and broader social services sectors. All jobs can be worked flexibly and we encourage job applications from Aboriginal people, people with disabilities, LGBTI and people from culturally diverse backgrounds. If you want a career within a department striving to make Victoria the best place to be and helping shape communities we all want to be part of, then we encourage you to apply. If you are an Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander applicant, or if you have a disability, and require advice and support with the recruitment process, contact our Diversity Unit on DiversityInclusion@dhhs.vic.gov.au
Department: Family Safety Victoria
Work Type: Ongoing - full time
Job Function: Administration / Secretarial
Classification: VPSG2
Work Location: South West - Warrnambool
Reference: VG/FSV/615891
Closing Date: 01-Jul-2021
Salary Range: $53,946 - $69,276
Job Duration: N/A
Attachments: 2021-06-17 615891 - Administration Officer VPS 2 PD.docx (Word, 382KB)


Contact: Claire Dobby, Mobile
0429 406 127

Position Details

POSITION SUMMARY:

The Administration Officer is a position in each Orange Door location (Support and Safety Hub). The position will be involved in the day-to-day administration for the Hubs, as well as providing wide ranging secretariat and support functions. The position has key functions in supporting service access and the Hub workforce, as well as providing a point of contact for key stakeholders from a diverse range of community service organisations, government, private and public sectors.

Attention to detail and teamwork underpin success in this role as well as a demonstrated ability to communicate sensitively and effectively.

Are you

  • A team player who shows initiative and a willingness to support team members?
  • A person who enjoys a challenge, is flexible and organised?
  • Solutions-focused in a service delivery environment?

HOW TO APPLY:

Applicants are encouraged to apply online, submitting a cover letter and a current resume.

Please note: For this position, you are not required to address each of the key selection criteria in a separate written document.

Preferred candidates will be required to complete pre-employment screening, including a national police check and misconduct screening.

Applicants must be an Australian Citizen, Permanent Resident or hold a valid work permit or visa. Work eligibility will be checked as part of the recruitment process.  

For further information please visit the Department of Families, Fairness and Housing <https://www.vic.gov.au/department-families-fairness-and-housing>

Click 'Apply Now' to submit your interest in this position.

