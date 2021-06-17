Administration Officer - The Orange Door

POSITION SUMMARY:

The Administration Officer is a position in each Orange Door location (Support and Safety Hub). The position will be involved in the day-to-day administration for the Hubs, as well as providing wide ranging secretariat and support functions. The position has key functions in supporting service access and the Hub workforce, as well as providing a point of contact for key stakeholders from a diverse range of community service organisations, government, private and public sectors.

Attention to detail and teamwork underpin success in this role as well as a demonstrated ability to communicate sensitively and effectively.

Are you

A team player who shows initiative and a willingness to support team members?

A person who enjoys a challenge, is flexible and organised?

Solutions-focused in a service delivery environment?

HOW TO APPLY:

Applicants are encouraged to apply online, submitting a cover letter and a current resume.

Please note: For this position, you are not required to address each of the key selection criteria in a separate written document.

Preferred candidates will be required to complete pre-employment screening, including a national police check and misconduct screening.

Applicants must be an Australian Citizen, Permanent Resident or hold a valid work permit or visa. Work eligibility will be checked as part of the recruitment process.

For further information please visit the Department of Families, Fairness and Housing <https://www.vic.gov.au/department-families-fairness-and-housing>

Click 'Apply Now' to submit your interest in this position.