This is an Aboriginal designated position, classified under ‘special measures' of section 12 of the Equal Opportunity Act 2010. Only Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people are eligible to apply.

Family Violence Command (FVC) provide a central focus within Victoria Police to drive reform and improvement in the policing of family violence, sexual offences and child abuse. The Regional Engagement Team provides a clear engagement pathway between Family Violence Command and Victoria Police operational work units as well as our external sector stakeholders. The team is responsible for supporting the delivery of policy and projects to improve the policing of family violence, sexual offences and child abuse responses within Victoria.

The Project Administrator position will undertake administrative and project management support functions within the Regional Engagement Team, including significant responsibilities under a portfolio to enhance policing responses to Aboriginal Communities.

Ultimately reporting to the unit's Inspector, the Project Administrator will also work collaboratively within the multi-disciplinary Regional Engagement Team providing support to police and Victorian Public Servant (VPS) project team members to ensure quality service delivery of projects and reform programs.

Victoria Police is a contemporary and agile workplace that supports flexible working arrangements and is committed to providing a safe workplace for all.

Your duties will include:

Supporting the development and delivery of key projects involving multiple stakeholders.

Preparing reports, including analysis papers. Briefing notes and project proposals, correspondence and submissions for a range of stakeholders.

Providing secretariate duties to relevant committees, governance groups and project working groups/advisory groups.

Developing positive working relationships with key internal and external stakeholders.

Providing high level administrative support to the team.

Providing high level customer service and attend to enquiries from a range of stakeholders.

As the successful applicant, you will have

Well-developed interpersonal skills with the ability to communicate in an effective and mature manner with a diverse range of personnel.

Strong written communication skills with the ability to write clearly and succinctly.

Well-developed conceptual, research and analytical skills with an ability to prepare formal reports and corporate correspondence.

Good organisational skills, demonstrating attention to detail and the ability to multi-task and prioritise while adhering to strict timelines.

Proven ability to work with limited supervision and/or within a team environment, including the ability to undertake tasks from multiple program/project leads.

Requirements and relevant information:

One (1) x full-time, ongoing position available.

Position is located at Victoria Police Centre, 311 Spencer Street, Docklands

The successful candidate will be required to undergo pre-employment checks which may include fingerprint checks and misconduct screening.

In accordance with the Acting Chief Health Officer's Direction – COVID-19 Mandatory Vaccination (Workers) Directions, you are required to be fully vaccinated (this includes a booster vaccination) and your employment with Victoria Police is subject to proof of vaccination.

Applicants must be an Australian Citizen, Permanent Resident or hold a valid work permit or visa.

Your application must include:

Resume (must not exceed 5 pages)

Completed application form – the word document for you to complete and attach to your submission, is attached to the job advertisement.

Applications close midnight, Sunday 17 July 2022

Please Note: All applications will need to be submitted through one of the following platforms: Jobs and Skills Exchange (JSE) website, the Victorian Government careers website (Careers.vic) or Seek.

Applications will not be accepted via other platforms or email.

Current Victorian Government employees must apply via Jobs and Skills Exchange (JSE).

For further information on this role please contact: Inspector James Dalton on (03) 8533 0932 or via email james.dalton@police.vic.gov.au .

If you have a disability/medical condition and require a copy of this advertisement and attached documentation in an accessible format or would like to discuss an access requirements/reasonable adjustment for the recruitment process, please contact VPS Recruitment via email VPSRECRUITMENT@police.vic.gov.au or on (03) 8335 8081.

About Us:

Victoria Police has a dedicated workforce of more than 22,000 employees consisting of police, protective services officers, police custody officers, and public service staff. Each employee plays a vital role in providing the 24/7, 365 days a year emergency response and public safety capability the organisation delivers to its community. As a Victoria Police employee, you have a dedication and commitment to community safety.

Having a workforce that reflects the community we serve is important to Victoria Police. We want to attract and retain people of all genders, ages, religions, disability, sexual orientation, family and caring responsibilities, and cultures including people of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander heritage. If you are interested in a position, we encourage you to apply as we celebrate the benefit that diversity brings to our employees, our services, and our community.

Find out what it is like working as a Victorian Public Servant for Victoria Police: https://www.police.vic.gov.au/vps