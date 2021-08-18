Koori Men's Family Violence Practitioner, Shepparton Magistrates' Court

About us

The Magistrates' Court of Victoria (MCV) is a jurisdiction within the Court Services Victoria statutory authority, and has a long history of providing justice for the people of Victoria in metropolitan and regional courts across the state.

The Court determines in excess of 300,000 cases per annum at 51 venues, equating to approximately 90 per cent of all cases that come before Victorian courts each year. The Court aims to be an innovative, accessible and responsive court that provides quality services to the Victorian community.

About the role

The Koori Men's Family Violence Practitioner (KMFVP) will engage with and provide support to Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander men presenting to the courts for Family Violence related matters, irrespective of whether they attend as applicants/victims or respondents/people who use family violence. The KMFVP will assess support needs of clients and provide effective services to address individual needs.

The KMFVP will also undertake community engagement activities to support the promotion and awareness of the Umalek Balit program within the Koori community and among other key stakeholders.

The role works as part of a team comprised of the Koori Family Violence Practice Manager and Koori Women's Family Violence Practitioner. The Umalek Balit team also works closely with internal and external stakeholders and organisations and functions to provide a culturally safe and relevant response to Koori men accessing the court for Family Violence related matters including Family Violence Intervention Orders, Koori VOCAT, civil or criminal matters.

This position is an Aboriginal Designated Position in accordance with Court Services Victoria Designated Positions policy. This position is classified under ‘special measures', section 12 of the Equal Opportunity Act 2010. Only Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander men are eligible to apply

How to apply

To apply, please click the ‘Apply Now' button, ensuring you include the following documents in your application:

resume

a short covering letter

completed application form (see file attachment)

For further information on the position, please see the attached position description.

Other information

Court Services Victoria (CSV) is the employer of staff at all Victorian courts and tribunals, the Judicial College of Victoria, and the Judicial Commission of Victoria. CSV offers a wide range of legal and non-legal career options as well as attractive employee benefits.

CSV is committed to building a diverse workforce and inclusive culture. We strongly encourage people of all abilities to apply, particularly people of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander heritage, and those who may experience diversity or disability related barriers in securing employment.

Magistrates' Court of Victoria's vision is that all employees access and enjoy the same rights, responsibilities, resources and opportunities regardless of their gender, identity or cultural beliefs. The Magistrates' Court of Victoria is committed to providing a safe and respectful workplace and has zero tolerance for violence against women.