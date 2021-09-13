Koori Practice Manager, Drug Court, Magistrates' Court of Victoria

About us

The Magistrates' Court of Victoria (MCV) is a jurisdiction within the Court Services Victoria statutory authority and has a long history of providing justice for the people of Victoria in metropolitan and regional courts across the state.

The Court determines in excess of 300,000 cases per annum at 51 venues, equating to approximately 90 per cent of all cases that come before Victorian courts each year. The Court aims to be an innovative, accessible and responsive court that provides quality services to the Victorian community.

The Drug Court (DC) is a statutory division of the Magistrates' Court of Victoria. The division provides an alternative sentencing option to offenders with drug and/or alcohol dependency who have committed offence/s whilst under the influence of drugs or alcohol and/or to support their dependency.

DCV administers Drug Treatment Orders (DATO) under section 18Z of the Sentencing Act 1991. Participants on a DATO receive a judicially supervised, therapeutically oriented, intensive and integrated drug supervision and treatment regime; which focuses on improving many aspects of their lives including drug dependency, physical & mental health, homelessness, education and employment, self-esteem and family and social relationships.

About the role

The Koori Practice Manager will be responsible for supervising and supporting the Koori Liaison and Support Officers at the Shepparton and Ballarat Drug Courts. The Koori Practice Manager will provide leadership, practice support and expertise to the multidisciplinary teams across all Drug Court locations.

The position will contribute towards a culturally safe environment for Drug Court participants and the wider community and will inform the relevant stakeholders around practice issues and development requirements relevant to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander (Aboriginal) participants in the Drug Court.

Reporting to the Manager, Drug Court, this role is integral in the effective development, implementation and monitoring of the Drug Courts across the State of Victoria in regard to Aboriginal participants.

About you

This is an Aboriginal Designated Position, classified under ‘special measures' of section 12 of the Equal Opportunity Act 2010. Only Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people are eligible to apply.

Confirmation of Aboriginality must be included when applying for the role.

This role has two direct reports. Regional travel will be required.

Relevant qualifications in social work, law, policy, psychology, AOD, social sciences, Aboriginal health or a similar field. Experience working in AOD, specialist courts, community welfare or related areas is desirable.

How to apply

To apply, please click the ‘Apply Now' button, ensuring you include the following documents in your application:

resume

a short covering letter

For further information on the position, please see the attached position description.

Other information

Court Services Victoria (CSV) is the employer of staff at all Victorian courts and tribunals, the Judicial College of Victoria, and the Judicial Commission of Victoria. CSV offers a wide range of legal and non-legal career options as well as attractive employee benefits.

CSV is committed to building a diverse workforce and inclusive culture. We strongly encourage people of all abilities to apply, particularly people of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander heritage, and those who may experience diversity or disability related barriers in securing employment.