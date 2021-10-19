Koori Liaison and Support Officer, Shepparton Drug Court, Magistrates' Court of Victoria

The Koori Liaison and Support Officer will provide culturally specific support to Koori Drug Court Participants and lead Koori community engagement for the Shepparton Drug Court.

Fixed term VPS 4 designated Koori role.

Shepparton location with some metro travel required.

About us

The Magistrates' Court of Victoria (MCV) is a jurisdiction within the Court Services Victoria statutory authority and has a long history of providing justice for the people of Victoria in metropolitan and regional courts across the state.

The Court determines in excess of 300,000 cases per annum at 51 venues, equating to approximately 90 per cent of all cases that come before Victorian courts each year. The Court aims to be an innovative, accessible and responsive court that provides quality services to the Victorian community.

The Drug Court of Victoria (DCV) is a statutory division of the Magistrates' Court of Victoria. The division provides an alternative sentencing option to offenders with drug and/or alcohol dependency who have committed offence/s whilst under the influence of drugs or alcohol and/or to support their dependency.

DCV administers Drug Treatment Orders (DATO) under section 18Z of the Sentencing Act 1991. Participants on a DATO receive a judicially supervised, therapeutically oriented, intensive and integrated drug supervision and treatment regime; which focuses on improving many aspects of their lives including drug dependency, physical & mental health, homelessness, education and employment, self-esteem and family and social relationships.

About the role

Reporting to the Koori Practice Manager, the Koori Liaison and Support Officer (KLSO) works as part of a multidisciplinary team within the Drug Court. The role will support Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander (Aboriginal) participants in a client facing component whilst supporting the broader team to provide culturally appropriate support to Drug Court participants.

The main responsibilities in this role include providing support to Aboriginal participants and their families, as well as undertaking community engagement activities to support the promotion and awareness of the Drug Court.

Provide support and non-legal advice to Aboriginal participants and their families.

Undertake community engagement activities to support the promotion and awareness of the Drug Court and to ensure the Drug Court is culturally safe.

Provide a cultural lens to the operation of the Drug Court and contribute to the development of processes and procedures to improve the Drug Court program for Aboriginal participants.

Supporting the multidisciplinary Drug Court team to provide culturally appropriate support to Drug Court participants.

About you

This is an Aboriginal Designated Position, classified under ‘special measures' of section 12 of the Equal Opportunity Act 2010. Only Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people are eligible to apply.

Confirmation of Aboriginality must be included when applying for the role.

Relevant qualifications in social work, psychology, AOD, social sciences, Aboriginal health or a similar field. Alternatively, experience working in AOD, specialist courts, community welfare or related areas is desirable

Demonstrated knowledge and understanding of the Victorian Aboriginal community, both society and culture and the issues impacting on it.

Demonstrated ability to work and communicate effectively and sensitively with the Aboriginal community and stakeholders to achieve effective outcomes.

Sound understanding of the principles of cultural safety and demonstrated ability to effect culturally safe practice.

Experience in the alcohol and other drug sector.

Knowledge of therapeutic jurisprudence and problem-solving courts within Victorian Courts and Tribunals is desirable.

How to apply

To apply, please click the ‘Apply Now' button, ensuring you include the following documents in your application:

resume

a short covering letter

For further information on the position, please see the attached position description.

Other information

Court Services Victoria (CSV) is the employer of staff at all Victorian courts and tribunals, the Judicial College of Victoria, and the Judicial Commission of Victoria. CSV offers a wide range of legal and non-legal career options as well as attractive employee benefits.

CSV is committed to building a diverse workforce and inclusive culture. We strongly encourage people of all abilities to apply, particularly people of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander heritage, and those who may experience diversity or disability related barriers in securing employment.

Magistrates' Court of Victoria's vision is that all employees access and enjoy the same rights, responsibilities, resources and opportunities regardless of their gender, identity or cultural beliefs. The Magistrates' Court of Victoria is committed to providing a safe and respectful workplace and has zero tolerance for violence against women.