Learning Facilitator First Peoples, Melbourne Museum

Museums Victoria is seeking engaging First Peoples Learning Facilitators to contribute to audience experiences through effective program delivery.

ABOUT MUSEUMS VICTORIA

Museums Victoria is a diverse and exciting place to work. Across our venues - Melbourne Museum, Royal Exhibition Building, Bunjilaka Aboriginal Cultural Centre, Immigration Museum, Scienceworks, Melbourne Planetarium and IMAX cinemas - we present unique and exceptional experiences for more than 2 million visitors each year, who come from all over Australia and around the world to be inspired and to learn about themselves and the universe we inhabit.

To learn more about Museums Victoria, please visit museumsvictoria.com.au/about-us/

ABOUT THE POSITION

The Learning Facilitator First Peoples, Melbourne Museum is accountable for delivering programs, activities or workshops in a way that engages Museums Victoria's audiences and contributes to the audience experience.

Key duties of this role include:

Facilitating learning programs, activities or workshops, related to First Peoples, for diverse audiences.

Using digital tools to support and deliver engaging educational experiences.

Supporting and supervising new staff and volunteers with program familiarisation and procedural training.

Collaborating on specific tasks associated with the operational administration and development of programs.

Providing feedback on audience response to programs and implementing evaluation tools.

Working collaboratively with other Museums Victoria departments on the day-to-day delivery of programs.

The successful applicant will have:

Demonstrated ability to interpret and present First Peoples knowledge, cultures, histories and technology.

Demonstrable experience in the facilitation of First Peoples programs, workshops or shows to diverse audiences.

Awareness of current education and learning techniques.

Good organisational skills and ability to work with minimal supervision.

Demonstrated ability to work effectively in teams including the ability to work with multiple project leaders.

Ability to take responsibility for own performance and manage own work and time effectively.

OTHER INFORMATION

Applications for this position are restricted to Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander people only.

There are two Learning Facilitator positions on offer:

Full time, ongoing - the salary on offer is $63,646 per annum (base of grade) + 10% superannuation. Please note, Museums Victoria will consider applicants who seek to undertake the role at less than full time.

Irregular Part Time, fixed term to January 2023 (minimum FTE 0.4) - the salary on offer is $63,646 per annum paid pro rata (base of grade) + 10% superannuation

HOW TO APPLY

To view the role statement and apply for this position, please visit https://museumsvictoria.com.au/careers/

For more information about this position, please contact Maddy Dorevitch (Project Officer, First Peoples): mdorevitch@museum.vic.gov.au

To apply, you must submit the following documents:

A brief Cover letter responding to the Key Selection Criteria &

A current CV detailing relevant experience.

Applications Close: Monday 25 April 2022 (11.59pm)