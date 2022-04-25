First People Community Engagement & Experiences Manager

First Peoples Community Engagement & Experiences Manager

Museums Victoria, Australia's largest public museums organisation, is seeking a First Peoples Community Engagement & Experiences Manager. We are looking for an enthusiastic individual who will provide First Peoples community engagement and develop and manage experiences and programming across Museums Victoria. Museums Victoria is a diverse and exciting place to work. Across our venues - Melbourne Museum, Royal Exhibition Building, Bunjilaka Aboriginal Cultural Centre, Immigration Museum, Scienceworks, Melbourne Planetarium and IMAX cinemas - we present unique and exceptional experiences for more than 2 million visitors each year, who come from all over Australia and around the world to be inspired and to learn about themselves and the universe we inhabit. To learn more about Museums Victoria, please visit https:\\museumsvictoria.com.au/about-us/

THE OPPORTUNITY:

We are looking for an enthusiastic and experienced First Peoples Community Engagement & Experiences Manager to engage with First Peoples communities and provide programming leadership and support across Museums Victoria.

Core functions of this position include:

Overseeing and supporting the creation, production, and delivery of a forward schedule of First Peoples community engagement projects and public programs/experiences.

Developing and maintaining partnerships between Museums Victoria and First Peoples communities in Victoria.

Managing the use of the Bunjilaka spaces, in collaboration with Exhibitions Department.

Engaging, enriching and connecting our audiences through onsite, onscreen and outreach experiences.

Please see our Role Statement for a copy of the full Key Selection Criteria and Duties.

OTHER INFORMATION:

Applications for this position are restricted to Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander people only.

This role is a Full-Time, fixed term for three years. The salary on offer is $102,637per annum (Base of grade) plus 10% superannuation.

HOW TO APPLY:

To view the role statement and apply, please visit Careers - Museums Victoria

For more information about this position, please contact Maddy Dorevitch (Project Officer, First Peoples): mdorevitch@museum.vic.gov.au

To apply, you must submit the following:

• A brief Cover letter that outlines your interest in this role.

• A current CV detailing relevant experience.

• A brief document outlining your responses to the Key Selection Criteria.

Applications Close: Monday 25 April 2022 (11.59pm)