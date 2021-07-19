Project Coordinator Aboriginal Family Violence

Respect Victoria has a vacancy for a Project Coordinator Aboriginal Family Violence. This role is responsible for the implementation of two major projects within Respect Victoria. The first is a mapping of all Aboriginal family violence prevention initiatives and investments across Victoria to provide the Dhelk Dja Partnership with a strategic overview of current efforts, gaps and areas for future work. The second is an Aboriginal-led primary prevention action research project building an evidence base for the drivers and effective and emerging primary prevention practices to address Aboriginal family violence in Victoria. Both projects will be designed and delivered through external providers. This is a full-time position but would consider part-time or job share to the right applicant/s
Job Details
Careers Logo
Department: Respect Victoria
Work Type: Fixed term - full time
Job Function: Projects
Classification: VPSG5.1
Work Location: Melbourne - CBD
Reference: VG/RV5008A
Closing Date: 08-Aug-2021
Salary Range: $101,120 - $111,734
Job Duration: 12 Months
Attachments: Aboriginal Family Violence Pro~Coordinator PD July 2021 V 4.0.pdf (PDF, 238KB)
Job Specification

Contact: Suzette Mitchell
Suzette.Mitchell@respectvictoria.vic.gov.au

Position Details

Are you a professional with a:

  • demonstrated experience in designing, implementing and managing Indigenous projects
  • experienced in working on high-quality projects
  • strong knowledge of addressing the prevention of family violence
  • knowledge of and experience in working with Aboriginal community organisations in Victoria
  • integrity of ethical program management, cultural awareness, strong interpersonal skills

You will

  • coordinate the development and implementation of nominated projects that build knowledge in the prevention of Aboriginal family violence, fostering an evidence-based and evidence-building culture to promote effective practice
  • Assist with the development and delivery of a range of stakeholder relationship activities to build and forge strong connections with external stakeholders to facilitate partnership approaches in Aboriginal family violence prevention

Respect Victoria

Was established as a Statutory Authority under the Prevention of Family Violence Act 2018. Respect Victoria will deliver on the commitments legislated in the Act and the objectives outlined in Free from Violence: Victoria's strategy to prevent family violence and all forms of violence against women. Respect Victoria is focused on the prevention of all forms of family violence for all Victorians

This position will be responsible for the day to day project management of two significant initiatives one addressing the mapping of family violence prevention programming in Victoria and the second an action research project building an evidence on effective and emerging practice in primary prevention of Aboriginal family violence

We are looking for an individual with

  • Demonstrated knowledge and understanding of the issues affecting Aboriginal communities and ability to communicate sensitively and effectively with Aboriginal communities and services
  • Working knowledge and understanding of drivers and risk/reinforcing factors of violence in Aboriginal communities would be an advantage
  • Expertise in written communication able to use clear, concise language to achieve purpose that meets audience needs
  • Experience in project management
  • Knowledge and experience in gender equality, diversity and inclusion, primary prevention and/or family violence
  • Tertiary qualifications in health promotion, social or political science, Aboriginal studies, gender studies, community development would be desirable

What you can expect

  • Conduct meaningful work to assist Respect Victoria to reduce/eliminate family violence and violence against women
  • A competitive salary plus 10% super
  • A fantastic remote employee engagement program, flexible work arrangements and health and well-being initiatives
  • An emphasis on work/life balance
  • High-performing team environment

How to Apply a cover letter which briefly addresses the key selection criteria, outlines your experience against the accountabilities and what attracted you to the role and your resume, throughcareers.vic.gov.au website

Respect Victoria is applying the Special Measures Provisions, Section 12 (1) of the Equal Opportunity Act 2010 (VIC), requesting only INDIGENOUS AUSTRALIANS apply for this position

Respect Victoria promotes diversity and equal opportunity in employment. If you have a disability and require advice and support with the recruitment process, please advise us enquiries to Suzette.Mitchell@respectvictoria.vic.gov.au

From here...

Email a friendEmail A Friend Print this jobPrint Job Ad Go back to job resultsBack to Search Results