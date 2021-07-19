Project Coordinator Aboriginal Family Violence

Are you a professional with a:

demonstrated experience in designing, implementing and managing Indigenous projects

experienced in working on high-quality projects

strong knowledge of addressing the prevention of family violence

knowledge of and experience in working with Aboriginal community organisations in Victoria

integrity of ethical program management, cultural awareness, strong interpersonal skills

You will

coordinate the development and implementation of nominated projects that build knowledge in the prevention of Aboriginal family violence, fostering an evidence-based and evidence-building culture to promote effective practice

Assist with the development and delivery of a range of stakeholder relationship activities to build and forge strong connections with external stakeholders to facilitate partnership approaches in Aboriginal family violence prevention

Respect Victoria

Was established as a Statutory Authority under the Prevention of Family Violence Act 2018. Respect Victoria will deliver on the commitments legislated in the Act and the objectives outlined in Free from Violence: Victoria's strategy to prevent family violence and all forms of violence against women. Respect Victoria is focused on the prevention of all forms of family violence for all Victorians

This position will be responsible for the day to day project management of two significant initiatives one addressing the mapping of family violence prevention programming in Victoria and the second an action research project building an evidence on effective and emerging practice in primary prevention of Aboriginal family violence

We are looking for an individual with

Demonstrated knowledge and understanding of the issues affecting Aboriginal communities and ability to communicate sensitively and effectively with Aboriginal communities and services

Working knowledge and understanding of drivers and risk/reinforcing factors of violence in Aboriginal communities would be an advantage

Expertise in written communication able to use clear, concise language to achieve purpose that meets audience needs

Experience in project management

Knowledge and experience in gender equality, diversity and inclusion, primary prevention and/or family violence

Tertiary qualifications in health promotion, social or political science, Aboriginal studies, gender studies, community development would be desirable

What you can expect

Conduct meaningful work to assist Respect Victoria to reduce/eliminate family violence and violence against women

A competitive salary plus 10% super

A fantastic remote employee engagement program, flexible work arrangements and health and well-being initiatives

An emphasis on work/life balance

High-performing team environment

How to Apply a cover letter which briefly addresses the key selection criteria, outlines your experience against the accountabilities and what attracted you to the role and your resume, throughcareers.vic.gov.au website

Respect Victoria is applying the Special Measures Provisions, Section 12 (1) of the Equal Opportunity Act 2010 (VIC), requesting only INDIGENOUS AUSTRALIANS apply for this position

Respect Victoria promotes diversity and equal opportunity in employment. If you have a disability and require advice and support with the recruitment process, please advise us enquiries to Suzette.Mitchell@respectvictoria.vic.gov.au