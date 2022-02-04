Print and Design Officer

VPS Grade 3.2

Melbourne CBD

Are you an awesome Graphic Designer!

Reporting to the Print and Design Coordinator, the following forms a picture of your day

Assisting with the design and print production of products for by-elections and the State 2022 elections

Assisting teams across VEC to present their content professionally, in alignment with the brand guidelines

Providing design quality assurance

Contributing towards the improvement of the Print and Design team's processes and procedures

You bring

A background in graphic design or similar. Working on projects in a team or individually, you are confident designing from concept to production with technically high standards. Excellent visual communication skills, the ability to make complex information accessible to different audiences, an eye for detail, with advanced typographic and proofreading skills

Interpersonal and written communication skills and the ability to liaise with stakeholders and service providers

Demonstrated experience with: Adobe CC (InDesign, Illustrator,Photoshop) Microsoft Office (Word, Excel,PowerPoint)



The VEC's core values drive the way we work to achieve our vision. We are looking for somebody who can model our values: Independence, Accountability, Respect, Collaboration and Innovation.

Why the VEC is a great place to work

We provide a values driven workplace culture with a passion for excellence and innovation in the services we provide. We offer a supportive environment that encourages professional development and provide opportunities to broaden your experience though internal working groups and committees across VEC branches.

We have wellbeing programs and initiatives which aim to promote a culture of positive wellbeing, including an Employee Assistance Program and a social club. We understand the importance of work/life balance providing flex-time to VPS1-4 staff.

We are committed to diversity and inclusion in our workplaces with the people we employ and at the ballot box with the people we serve. We aim to create a workplace that is inclusive, equitable and safe for all.

We understand candidates may need adjustments in the recruitment process and/or workplace. For any queries or request for accommodations, please e-mail hr@vec.vic.gov.au

To apply

Applicants must submit

a current CV

an Application Form, including responses to Key Selection Criteria listed in the PD attached

PDF portfolio of relevant work

Applications must be lodged online via the Apply Now button, any queries contact Caitlin Jedski Caitlin.Jedski@vec.vic.gov.au

Applications close 11:59pm, 18 February 2022

The VEC is an equal opportunity employer. We encourage Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people to apply. As a ‘Child Safe' organisation the VEC is also committed to the health, wellbeing and safety of children and young people. This commitment is taken seriously, and all employees are expected to be aware of and comply with this commitment. Successful applicants will be required to satisfy character clearance requirements, including but not limited to a national police check and working with children check

In accordance with Section 17A of the Electoral Act 2002, the VEC may ask applicants for disclosure of specific political activities that could compromise the perceived independence of the organisation. Please read the Disclosure of Political Activities Fact Sheet before applying.