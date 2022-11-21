About this role

ACMI is Australia's national museum of screen culture. Based in Melbourne/*Naarm, it is a place for our communities to navigate the universe of film, TV, videogames and art with us. ACMI celebrates the wonder and power of the screen culture – fostering the next generation of makers, players and watchers. ACMI's vibrant calendar of exhibitions, screenings, commissions, festivals, and industry and education programs – both in-venue and online – explore the stories, technologies and creators that make our shared screen culture.

ACMI has an opportunity for you to join our Experience & Digital Team as a Creative Technologist on a full time fixed term basis (for 12 months). Collaborating across ACMI the team produces experiences and products that inspire and delight visitors. This role is critical to continuing the delivery of technology ACMI has created which is used by millions of visitors setting a new standard for international museum practice. You'll work as part of a small team specialising in creative technology, software development and cloud infrastructure working with designers and audience engagement experts to extend the XOS (eXperience Operating System) and the website that make ACMI's experiences come to life. You'll also be involved in local and international projects to deliver a range of innovative and audience centered museum experiences.

Our ideal team member will have experience with a Python, Django and JavaScript framework. You may also have experience with Vue.js and Wagtail. A skilled relationship builder, your excellent communication skills enable you to be a team player using shared tickets and version control workflows (e.g. GitHub). With a demonstrated ability to prioritise activities you enjoy working collaboratively, independently and creatively. A degree in visual or interactive design, computer science or related disciplines or equivalent experience is desirable.

If successful you can expect to become part of a talented, committed and creative team of people with a passion for screen culture. This Grade 4 role is offered on a full time fixed term basis (1 February 2023 – 31 January 2024) with a salary range of $90,067-$102,192, depending on experience, plus super. This role is available as a remote position or a mix of WFH and in office – we're flexible.

To apply follow the online application process, submit your resume and a cover letter detailing why you are interested in the role (no more than one page please).

Applications close: Sunday 4 December 2022 at 11:59pm.

Please note interviews will be held on Friday 9 December 2022.

ACMI is a child safe workplace and actively promotes the safety, wellbeing and inclusion of all children from all backgrounds. ACMI is an equal opportunity employer, committed to building an inclusive workplace that supports diverse thinking and innovation. ACMI encourages applications from First Nations People, people of culturally diverse backgrounds, people with disabilities, people from the LGBTIQA+ community and all sectors of the community. Please contact us at peopleandculture@acmi.net.au or 03 8663 2200 to discuss making adjustments to the recruitment process for your accessibility requirements. Applicants must be an Australian Citizen, Permanent Resident or hold a valid work permit or visa. Work eligibility will be checked as part of the recruitment process.

*Naarm is the traditional Aboriginal name for Melbourne which encompasses the traditional lands of the Kulin Nation, a collective of five Aboriginal language groups, the Wurundjeri, Boon Wurrung, Wathaurrung, Taungurung and Dja Dja Wurrung.