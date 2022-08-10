Senior Child Protection Practitioner, Aboriginal Children in Aboriginal Care (ACAC) CPP5.1 - Mildura

POSITION SUMMARY



Exposure to Innovative Social Work Practices

Rural Incentive Program

Supervision by Leaders in the field

Ongoing Professional Development

Generous leave entitlements



An exciting opportunity exists for a Senior Child Protection Practitioner, Aboriginal Children in Aboriginal Care on a full time basis to join the Mildura Child Protection team.





The Senior Child Protection Practitioner (ACAC) will work with Aboriginal children and their families to ensure the safety and wellbeing of children and young people. This senior practitioner role is responsible for receiving and assessing reports of alleged abuse and neglect of children and young people. They undertake investigations and develop plans. This may include taking matters to court. The Senior Child Protection Practitioner (ACAC) maintains a full case load is a senior member of the team and works collaboratively with the Team Manager to provide effective service delivery and support to other practitioners.

The Equal Opportunity Act 2010, provides for lawful 'Special Measure' provisions we have applied to this role.

This is a Designated role - Only Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people are eligible to apply, as per the Special Measures provision in the Equal Opportunity Act 2010.

Rural Incentives Program

External applicants relocating to a regional area could be eligible for up to $20,500 worth of incentives.

Internal applicants relocating to a regional area could be eligible for up to $15,500 worth of incentives.

If you live and work in an area classified as ‘remote' by the Australian Tax Office, you may also be eligible for additional salary packaging arrangements, such as mortgage interest, rental costs, and residential utilities.

VACCINATION REQUIREMENTS POLICY

The department is committed to providing and maintaining a working environment that is safe and without risk to the health of its workers and clients. The department may require its employees to be fully vaccinated against preventable diseases such as the current coronavirus (COVID-19). The department's COVID-19 Vaccination requirements policy (Word) outlines the requirements for existing employees, other workplace participants and prospective employees. Subject to exceptions, only employees or other workplace participants with up-to-date vaccination status (see definitions section of the policy) against COVID-19 and who provide evidence of their Vaccination Status are permitted to work for the department outside their ordinary place of residence. For this role, you are required to submit proof of vaccination prior to commencement. Please refer to the above link for more information.

Other mandatory qualifications or requirements for this opportunity include:

A recognised Social Work degree or a similar welfare or behavioural related degree which includes:

(a) a primary focus on child development, human behaviour, family dynamics and/or impacts of trauma; and preferably

(b) a practical component such as counselling or case work practice

or

A recognised Diploma of Community Services Work, or similar qualification which is studied over a minimum of two academic years of full-time study (or part time equivalent) and includes:

(a) a primary focus on child development, human behaviour, family dynamics and/or impacts of trauma

(b) supervised fieldwork placements (ideally completed within the child and family welfare sector) and at least one unit of study in case management, case work practice or counselling

and

A valid driver's licence.

A current Working with Children Check (WWCC) card.

For more information on the accountabilities and key selection criteria, qualifications and/or requirements for the role please refer to the attached Position Description.

HOW TO APPLY

All VPS employees (and ex-VPS employees with extended access to the Jobs and Skills Exchange website) MUST apply via the Jobs and Skills Exchange (JSE) <https://jse.vic.gov.au/user/login?destination=/new-home-page> portal.

Applicants are encouraged to apply online. Attachments can be uploaded in .doc, .docx, .pdf, .txt or .rtf formats.

Applicants are required to submit a CV and Cover Letter (max 2 pages) outlining their suitability to the role in line with the Key Selection Criteria.

Preferred candidates will be required to complete pre-employment screening, including a national police check and misconduct screening.

Applicants must be an Australian Citizen, Permanent Resident or hold a valid work permit or visa. Work eligibility will be checked as part of the recruitment process.

For more information on working with us and our recruitment process, please visit Department of Families, Fairness and Housing Victoria | Jobs (www.dffh.vic.gov.au/jobs)

Click 'Apply Now' to submit your interest in this position.