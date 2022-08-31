ARI Aquatic Technical officer

Are you passionate about being out in Victoria's outdoors? Are you interested in aquatic ecosystems? Have you got experience in undertaking aquatic field surveys and identifying freshwater fauna? Are you interested in being immersed in nature for long periods of time?

If yes, then this technical role at the Arthur Rylah Institute may be for you.

The Technical Officer, Applied Aquatic Ecology role requires a practical/hands-on role who is able to work across a broad range of tasks. The successful applicant of this position will assist with project field work as well as the technical components related to field work. Field work will include working in remote locations, four-wheel driving, hiking, conducting aquatic surveys and other tasks associated with ecological monitoring. Other technical components will include data entry and management, database, GIS, microscope and aquarium work, otolith removal and sectioning, net repairs and workshop duties such as trailer and boat maintenance.

Sounds like you then we offer:

A link to nature

A competitive salary

A positive team working environment

Specialist/Technical Expertise/Qualifications

Field work - desirable: experience in undertaking field surveys for fish (and other aquatic fauna).

experience in undertaking field surveys for fish (and other aquatic fauna). Field work – mandatory: Undertake work in remote locations, including hiking and carrying equipment, which often requires a suitable level of fitness. The position requires a minimum of 70 days field work (includes overnight stays) per year.

Undertake work in remote locations, including hiking and carrying equipment, which often requires a suitable level of fitness. The position requires a minimum of 70 days field work (includes overnight stays) per year. Fieldwork skills - desirable: Experience in using four-wheel drive vehicles and boats. Knowledge of freshwater fauna (primarily fish but including crayfish) and ecology.

Experience in using four-wheel drive vehicles and boats. Knowledge of freshwater fauna (primarily fish but including crayfish) and ecology. Fieldwork skills – desirable: Experience in aquatic fauna surveys (netting, boat, backpack and bank-mounted electrofishing).

Experience in aquatic fauna surveys (netting, boat, backpack and bank-mounted electrofishing). Technical skills – mandatory : Experience in or ability to learn new techniques including acoustic and radio telemetry system set-up and maintenance, repair nets and undertake laboratory work using a microscope and otolith removal and processing. Boat handling experience or ability to acquire a boat drivers' licence and coxswains' certificate (training provided).

Experience in or ability to learn new techniques including acoustic and radio telemetry system set-up and maintenance, repair nets and undertake laboratory work using a microscope and otolith removal and processing. Boat handling experience or ability to acquire a boat drivers' licence and coxswains' certificate (training provided). GIS / Database – desirable: Database and GIS skills or ability and willingness to learn these skills. Vessel/Trailer maintenance – desirable: Experience or capability to maintain and repair vessels and trailers including welding and power tool experience

Database and GIS skills or ability and willingness to learn these skills.

This is a fixed term position available for a period of 3 Years. The location of this position is flexible within the Heidelberg.

To be considered for this position, applicants are encouraged to submit a resume and cover letter (no longer than 2 pages) summarising their skills and relevant experience.

For further information please refer to the attached position description.

Applications close at midnight on Sunday, 11 September 2022.

Other relevant information:

For this particular vacancy, priority consideration applies to Victorian Public Service (VPS) and select employees of the Victorian Public Sector who apply through the Jobs and Skills Exchange (JSE) jobs board platform.

Preferred candidates will be required to undertake pre-employment screening, including a Declaration and Consent form and a National Police Check. Recruitment is subject to the prospective employee confirming their vaccination status as up to date or providing evidence that they are medically exempt.

To be eligible for appointment to this role, applicants will possess corresponding work rights for the advertised employment period. Appointment to an ongoing position is only available to an Australian/New Zealand citizen or an Australian Permanent Resident.

We are building an inclusive workplace to help realise the potential of our employees, embrace our differences, and apply our diverse thinking to innovation and delivering services to Victorian communities. All jobs can be worked flexibly and we encourage job applications from Aboriginal people, people with disabilities, young people and people from culturally diverse backgrounds.