Senior Policy Officer, Mental Health (Co-design and Policy), Homes Victoria

THE ROLE



Are you:

A collaborator, who works well with others in pursuit of shared goals

Able to work effectively with a wide variety of stakeholders

A strategic thinker who can apply your skills and knowledge to formulate policies and practical responses to complex issues.

This is a challenging and rewarding opportunity to support Homes Victoria's ambitious agenda to deliver more social and affordable housing for more Victorians. This position will be part of a team working to ensure that Victorians living with a mental illness have a place to call home. The role will focus on delivering on Homes Victoria's mental health supported housing reforms, which includes implementing the Royal Commission into Victoria's Mental Health System's Recommendation 25. This is exciting and innovative work to enable effective delivery of housing and support for adults and for young people, enabling better access for people living with mental illness, and bringing to life co-design principles and processes. ​You will have well developed policy and project management capabilities, as well as excellent stakeholder engagement and communication skills, and will enjoy working as part of a collaborative and effective team to deliver systems-change.

ACCOUNTABILITIES INCLUDE



Build and maintain positive relationships with key stakeholders to facilitate a partnership approach using human centred design and participatory principles and practice. Develop policy that meets government and departmental objectives within resourcing, timeline and budget parameters. Provide authoritative advice, reasoned recommendations and innovative solutions to complex and sensitive issues based on comprehensive research.

Please open the position description to read more.

VACCINATION REQUIREMENTS POLICY

The department may require its employees to be fully vaccinated against preventable diseases such as the current coronavirus (COVID-19). The department's COVID-19 Vaccination requirements policy(Word) outlines the requirements for existing employees, other workplace participants and prospective employees. Please read in full prior to applying.

HOW TO APPLY

Applicants are required to submit a CV and Cover Letter (max 2 pages) outlining their suitability to the role in line with the Key Selection Criteria.

Applicants must be an Australian Citizen, Permanent Resident or hold a valid work permit or visa. Work eligibility will be checked as part of the recruitment process.

Preferred candidates will be required to complete pre-employment screening, including a national police check and misconduct screening.

