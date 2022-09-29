Senior Policy Officer, Mental Health (Co-design and Policy), Homes Victoria
Our areas of focus are child protection, housing, disability, the prevention of family violence, multicultural affairs, LGBTQI+ equality, veterans, women and youth. The work we do benefits thousands of Victorians, particularly those who are disadvantaged and vulnerable.
We work in a variety of community-based settings, including people's homes, residential facilities and secure settings across metropolitan, rural and regional Victoria.
We are committed to developing and supporting a workforce that is well equipped and highly motivated. All jobs can be worked flexibly, and we encourage applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and people from diverse backgrounds and abilities. .
|Department:
|Department of Families, Fairness and Housing
|Work Type:
|Fixed term - full time
|Job Function:
|Policy
|Classification:
|VPSG5
|Work Location:
|Melbourne - CBD
|Reference:
|VG/DFFH/HV/CW/612710
|Closing Date:
|13-Oct-2022
|Salary Range:
|$103,920 - $125,735
|Job Duration:
|30/06/2024
|Contact:
|Nicole Bieske
nicole.bieske@homes.vic.gov.au
Position Details
THE ROLE
Are you:
- A collaborator, who works well with others in pursuit of shared goals
- Able to work effectively with a wide variety of stakeholders
- A strategic thinker who can apply your skills and knowledge to formulate policies and practical responses to complex issues.
This is a challenging and rewarding opportunity to support Homes Victoria's ambitious agenda to deliver more social and affordable housing for more Victorians. This position will be part of a team working to ensure that Victorians living with a mental illness have a place to call home. The role will focus on delivering on Homes Victoria's mental health supported housing reforms, which includes implementing the Royal Commission into Victoria's Mental Health System's Recommendation 25. This is exciting and innovative work to enable effective delivery of housing and support for adults and for young people, enabling better access for people living with mental illness, and bringing to life co-design principles and processes. You will have well developed policy and project management capabilities, as well as excellent stakeholder engagement and communication skills, and will enjoy working as part of a collaborative and effective team to deliver systems-change.
ACCOUNTABILITIES INCLUDE
- Build and maintain positive relationships with key stakeholders to facilitate a partnership approach using human centred design and participatory principles and practice.
- Develop policy that meets government and departmental objectives within resourcing, timeline and budget parameters.
- Provide authoritative advice, reasoned recommendations and innovative solutions to complex and sensitive issues based on comprehensive research.
VACCINATION REQUIREMENTS POLICY
The department may require its employees to be fully vaccinated against preventable diseases such as the current coronavirus (COVID-19). The department's COVID-19 Vaccination requirements policy(Word) outlines the requirements for existing employees, other workplace participants and prospective employees. Please read in full prior to applying.
HOW TO APPLY
All VPS employees (and ex-VPS employees with extended access to the Jobs and Skills Exchange website) MUST apply via the Jobs and Skills Exchange (JSE) <https://jse.vic.gov.au/user/login?destination=/new-home-page> portal.
Applicants are encouraged to apply online. Attachments can be uploaded in .doc, .docx, .pdf, .txt or .rtf formats.
Applicants are required to submit a CV and Cover Letter (max 2 pages) outlining their suitability to the role in line with the Key Selection Criteria.
Applicants must be an Australian Citizen, Permanent Resident or hold a valid work permit or visa. Work eligibility will be checked as part of the recruitment process.
Preferred candidates will be required to complete pre-employment screening, including a national police check and misconduct screening.
