Koori Men's Family Violence Practitioner, Latrobe Valley Law Courts, Magistrates' Court of Victoria

The Magistrates' Court of Victoria (MCV) is a jurisdiction within the Court Services Victoria statutory authority, and has a long history of providing justice for the people of Victoria in metropolitan and regional courts across the state.

The Court determines in excess of 300,000 cases per annum at 51 venues, equating to approximately 90 per cent of all cases that come before Victorian courts each year. The Court aims to be an innovative, accessible and responsive court that provides quality services to the Victorian community.

Umalek Balit is a court-based family violence program that aims to deliver an integrated response to family violence by providing guidance, advice and support to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people attending the Magistrates Court for family violence matters (including civil and criminal matters). The program supports Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander applicants and respondents in family violence matters and provides referral to family violence services (and legal services where required) to assist clients dealing with their family violence related matters.

The Koori Men's Family Violence Practitioner (KMFVP) will engage with and provide support to Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander men presenting to the courts for Family Violence related matters, irrespective of whether they attend as applicants/victims or respondents/people who use family violence. The KMFVP will assess support needs of clients and provide effective services to address individual needs.

The KMFVP will also undertake community engagement activities to support the promotion and awareness of the Umalek Balit program within the Koori community and among other key stakeholders.

The role works as part of a team comprised of the Koori Family Violence Team Leader and Koori Women's Family Violence Practitioner. The Umalek Balit team also works closely with internal and external stakeholders and organisations and functions to provide a culturally safe and relevant response to Koori men accessing the court for Family Violence related matters including Family Violence Intervention Orders, Koori VOCAT, civil or criminal matters.

This position is an Aboriginal Designated Position in accordance with Court Services Victoria Designated Positions policy. This position is classified under ‘special measures', section 12 of the Equal Opportunity Act 2010.

Only Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander men are eligible to apply. To ensure that the intention of the recruitment process is maintained, a ‘Confirmation of Aboriginality' document is required from all shortlisted applicants, you are also welcome to attach this as part of your application.

To apply, please click the ‘Apply Now' button, ensuring you include the following documents in your application:

resume

a short covering letter

completed application form (see file attachment)

For further information on the position, please see the attached position description.