Museums Victoria is a diverse and exciting place to work. Across our venues - Melbourne Museum, Royal Exhibition Building, Bunjilaka Aboriginal Cultural Centre, Immigration Museum, Scienceworks, Melbourne Planetarium and IMAX cinemas – we present unique and exceptional experiences for more than 2 million visitors each year, who come from all over Australia and around the world to be inspired and to learn about themselves and the universe we inhabit. To learn more about Museums Victoria, please visit museumsvictoria.com.au/about-us/ ABOUT THE POSITION: The Learning Facilitator First Peoples, Melbourne Museum is accountable for delivering programs, activities or workshops in a way that engages Museums Victoria's audiences and contributes to the audience experience. Key duties of this role include: Facilitating learning programs, activities or workshops, related to First Peoples, for diverse audiences.

Using digital tools to support and deliver engaging educational experiences.

Supporting and supervising new staff and volunteers with program familiarisation and procedural training.

Collaborating on specific tasks associated with the operational administration and development of programs.

Providing feedback on audience response to programs and implementing evaluation tools.

Working collaboratively with other Museums Victoria departments on the day-to-day delivery of programs. This position is reserved for Australian Indigenous applicants, under the provisions for Special Measures under the Equal Opportunity Act 2010. The reason for the special measure is to appoint an applicant with a unique understanding of Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander or Pacific cultures, and to promote employment for Australian Indigenous candidates in order to achieve greater equality of opportunity. The successful applicant will have: Demonstrated ability to interpret and present First Peoples knowledge, cultures, histories and technology. Demonstrable experience in the facilitation of First Peoples programs, workshops or shows to diverse audiences.

Awareness of current education and learning techniques.

Good organisational skills and ability to work with minimal supervision.

Demonstrated ability to work effectively in teams including the ability to work with multiple project leaders.

Ability to take responsibility for own performance and manage own work and time effectively. OTHER INFORMATION: This is a full time; ongoing position. The salary on offer is $61,016 per annum (Base of grade) plus superannuation. HOW TO APPLY? To view the position description and find out how to apply, visit http://museumvictoria.com.au/about/work-opportunities/employment/ For more information about this position, please contact:

Maddy Dorevitch

Project Officer, First Peoples

mdorevitch@museum.vic.gov.au To apply, please select 'APPLY NOW' below.



Applications Close: Friday, 9 July 2021