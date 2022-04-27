Job Search

Exhibition Content Lead, First Peoples
Museums Victoria is a diverse and exciting place to work. Across our venues – Melbourne Museum, Royal Exhibition Building, Bunjilaka Aboriginal Cultural Centre, Immigration Museum, Scienceworks, Melbourne Planetarium and IMAX cinemas – we present unique and exceptional experiences for more than 2 million visitors each year, who come from all over Australia and around the world to be inspired and to learn about themselves and the universe we inhabit.

Careers Logo
Work Type:    Fixed term - full time
Job Function:    Arts and Sports
Classification:    VPSG4
Work Location:    Melbourne - CBD
Reference:    VG/MV/9537
Closing Date:    26-Apr-2022
Salary Range:    $88,955 - $100,930
Job Duration:    Fixed-term for 2 years
File Attachment:    MV9357 Exhibition Content Lead, First Peoples.pdf (PDF, 100KB)
PD Preview:    Preview unavailable for this role
Contact:    Rebecca Lal
     rlal@museum.vic.gov.au
Position Details

Exhibition Content Lead – First Peoples

Join an award-winning team and contribute to the creative development of new landmark cultural experiences. This fixed-term position is in the Exhibition Interpretation Department of Museums Victoria, with exciting career prospects to grow and develop.

To learn more about Museums Victoria, please visit museumsvictoria.com.au/about-us/

THE OPPORTUNITY:

Australia's largest public museum organisation is seeking a First Peoples Exhibition Content Lead to collaborate in the shaping and delivery of long-term exhibitions and experiences at Melbourne Museum. Museums Victoria is committed to placing First Peoples' living cultures, histories and knowledge at the core of its practice.

In this role you will be part of a collaborative and engaged team who seek innovative ways to create audience-centred experiences that inspire and enrich all our visitors and communities.

Key duties of this role include:

  1. Crafting interpretive strategies for compelling story-led experiences
  2. Collaborative concept development within multi-disciplinary creative teams
  3. Facilitating community consultation to ensure input of First Peoples knowledge and expertise

This position is reserved for Australian Indigenous applicants, under the provisions for Special Measures under the Equal Opportunity Act 2010. The reason for the special measure is to appoint an applicant with a unique understanding of Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander or Pacific cultures, and to promote employment for Australian Indigenous candidates in order to achieve greater equality of opportunity.

Please see our Role Statement for a copy of the full Key Selection Criteria and Duties.

OTHER INFORMATION:

This role is a full-time fixed-term position for 24 months. The salary on offer is $88,955 per annum, plus 10% superannuation.

HOW TO APPLY:

To view the position description, visit Careers @ VicGov

For more information about this position, please contact Rebecca Lal on email: RLal@museum.vic.gov.au

 To apply, please submit the following documents via our careers portal:

  • A cover letter that outlines your interest in this role.
  • A current CV detailing relevant experience.
  • A document that outlines your own written responses to our Key Selection Criteria

Please note: Applications that do not include the above elements will not be considered.

Applications Close: 27 April 2022 (11:59pm)



Search
You can search for jobs using any of the fields below. To make multiple selections hold down the CTRL key.
Location Click through for tips.
 Job Function Click through for tips.
Work Type



Classification Click through for tips.

Click HERE to view the list of Classifications		 Date Advertised


Position Title Click through for tips.


Reference Click through for tips.


Keywords

eg. Account Manager