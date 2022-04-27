Exhibition Content Lead – First Peoples Join an award-winning team and contribute to the creative development of new landmark cultural experiences. This fixed-term position is in the Exhibition Interpretation Department of Museums Victoria, with exciting career prospects to grow and develop. To learn more about Museums Victoria, please visit museumsvictoria.com.au/about-us/ THE OPPORTUNITY: Australia's largest public museum organisation is seeking a First Peoples Exhibition Content Lead to collaborate in the shaping and delivery of long-term exhibitions and experiences at Melbourne Museum. Museums Victoria is committed to placing First Peoples' living cultures, histories and knowledge at the core of its practice. In this role you will be part of a collaborative and engaged team who seek innovative ways to create audience-centred experiences that inspire and enrich all our visitors and communities. Key duties of this role include: Crafting interpretive strategies for compelling story-led experiences Collaborative concept development within multi-disciplinary creative teams Facilitating community consultation to ensure input of First Peoples knowledge and expertise This position is reserved for Australian Indigenous applicants, under the provisions for Special Measures under the Equal Opportunity Act 2010. The reason for the special measure is to appoint an applicant with a unique understanding of Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander or Pacific cultures, and to promote employment for Australian Indigenous candidates in order to achieve greater equality of opportunity. Please see our Role Statement for a copy of the full Key Selection Criteria and Duties. OTHER INFORMATION: This role is a full-time fixed-term position for 24 months. The salary on offer is $88,955 per annum, plus 10% superannuation. HOW TO APPLY: To view the position description, visit Careers @ VicGov For more information about this position, please contact Rebecca Lal on email: RLal@museum.vic.gov.au To apply, please submit the following documents via our careers portal: A cover letter that outlines your interest in this role.

A current CV detailing relevant experience.

A document that outlines your own written responses to our Key Selection Criteria Please note: Applications that do not include the above elements will not be considered. Applications Close: 27 April 2022 (11:59pm)