First Peoples Cadetship Coordinator

Museums Victoria is Seeking a First Peoples Cadetship Coordinator to create pathways and opportunities for Koorie youth across the museums and cultural heritage sector, whilst connecting with First Peoples' cultural material and knowledge held within museum collections across Australia.

ABOUT MUSEUMS VICTORIA:

Museums Victoria cares for the State scientific and cultural collections, providing visitor access, activities and events at five distinct venues: Melbourne Museum, Immigration Museum, Scienceworks, IMAX Cinema and world heritage listed Royal Exhibition Building.

ABOUT THE POSITION:

The position is accountable for developing and delivering Museums Victoria's multi-year First Peoples Cadetship Program for Koorie youth and for supporting the delivery of all core components of the program.

Notable skills and experiences:

Deliver High-Quality Mentoring and Leadership

Experience in developing and leading diverse and complex projects

Understanding of the principles of culturally safe workplaces for First Peoples.

The successful applicant will have a passion for working with and engaging First Peoples Communities and youth and developing opportunities for Korrie youth work-placements.

OTHER INFORMATION

This is a Part-Time (0.6FTE): Fixed-Term for 3 Years position. The salary on offer is $90,067 (pro rata) + 10.5% superannuation.

Applications for this position are restricted to Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander people only.

INTERESTED? THIS IS HOW TO APPLY

To apply, please send your Resume and your Cover Letter that includes your answer to one simple question... "What excites you most about this role and working for

Museums Victoria” through our Careers Portal at Careers - Museums Victoria https://museumsvictoria.com.au/careers/

To view the position description, visit Careers - Museums Victoria; for more information about this position, please contact: Andrew Puhanic: apuhanic@museum.vic.gov.au

Applications Close: Sunday 2 October (11.59pm)