Lawyer, New Lawyers Program 2022

Advocate on behalf of Victorian clients experiencing disadvantage

Undertake case work and regularly appear in courts and tribunals

9 full time ongoing positions available including two designated positions for Aboriginal & Torres Strait Islander candidates

Starting salary of $72,717 plus superannuation & salary packaging benefits

About the role:

As the largest human rights, criminal, family and youth law practice in Victoria our lawyers are committed to improving the lives of disadvantaged Victorians. We are a leading force for community access to the legal system and are seeking versatile lawyers who embody our values of fairness, care and courage to join our New Lawyers Program (NLP).



We encourage applicants from diverse backgrounds and work experience who are pursuing a career in social justice, with an interest in criminal, family and civil law who can work under pressure in often difficult circumstances. VLA is also committed to progressing our vision for reconciliation in Australia and therefore especially encourage applications from Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.



We are looking for lawyers who can deliver high volume client services and handle busy court lists, but also identify opportunities for strategic advocacy and contribute to community legal education. The NLP is a unique opportunity to learn on the job while being supported through a customised professional development program. This program has been designed to equip you with the knowledge and skills to effectively represent VLA's unique and diverse client base.



You will be supervised and supported by the NLP manager, experienced lawyers, trained placement hosts and an in-house practice that includes 60 LIV accredited specialists. You will undertake up to four six-month placements in our offices and program areas throughout Victoria including at least one placement in a regional office.



About you:

You will have a career interest in the social justice sector, enjoy a challenge and thrive under pressure. You will have the ability to deliver duty lawyer services, case work and advice sessions relating to various legal matters. You will have excellent interpersonal skills, with the ability to obtain clear instructions, and explain complex legal matters in simple terms to our diverse client groups daily.



You will have a good understanding of the underlying systemic issues contributing to our client's legal issues and the important role external organisations, community and welfare groups play in providing holistic services. You will seek out opportunities to improve client services and resolve legal problems that affect many people and focus on early intervention before clients reach crisis point.



Crucial to your success in this role will be your ability to adapt to changing environments and remain resilient under pressure. While on the NLP you will required to change office locations every six months and additional travel is expected when placed at our suburban and regional offices.



Upon commencement you must be admitted to practice in Victoria or another Australian jurisdiction. As the NLP is a development program for newly admitted lawyers at the time of application you cannot have more than 12 months' post-admission experience in a role requiring a practicing certificate.



About Victoria Legal Aid:

Our vision is for a fair and just society where rights and responsibilities are upheld. With over 800 staff employed in 15 offices across Victoria, we help people with their legal problems by providing information, advice and education with a focus on the prevention and early resolution of legal problems. We also provide legal representation to those who need it most.



Employee benefits:

We offer attractive employment benefits including salary packaging (making part of your salary tax-free), flexible working arrangements under a hybrid work model, family friendly policies and opportunities for professional development. Whilst the work is challenging, you will be rewarded with a culture that is focused on achieving quality outcomes for disadvantaged Victorians.



How to apply:

Submit a current resume and completed candidate application form (listed within the file attachments as a Word document). You must complete the candidate application form to be considered for this role, separate responses to the KSC outlined in the position description are not required. Please also include confirmation of your completed law degree and the contact details of two referees.



VLA employees are required to comply with the Victorian Minister for Health's mandatory vaccination orders and therefore must be vaccinated against COVID-19. It is also a requirement that staff attend for office-based days at their primary work location. In line with this requirement, interstate applications will be considered only where the candidate is able and willing to relocate to Victoria, unless part of a border community.



For further information review the attached position description or contact Alisha Santimano, acting Talent Acquisition Consultant on (03) 9269 0532.



Applications close by midnight on Sunday 20 March 2022.