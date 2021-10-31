Aboriginal Health Unit Access and Support Officer

Ongoing, Full Time, 76.0 hours per fortnight

An exciting opportunity exists to be part of our dedicated and valued Aboriginal Health team. We are seeking a motivated, community focused individual who has a good understanding of our local aboriginal community and is passionate about providing direct support to improve health outcomes.

The Position:

In this role you will provide direct support to eligible people with complex needs to achieve improved access to services and improved outcomes. You will work closely with the community and use a person centred approach to assist individuals overcome access to barriers and support them through the service pathways to access a wide range of services including disability. Support will be provided in the hospital setting and also in the community setting following discharge from the health service.

The Department:

The BRHS Aboriginal Health Unit actively supports our local Aboriginal people to work towards improving their health and the health of their community. The Unit provides services which are culturally appropriate, accessible and responsive to the needs of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people who live in the East Gippsland area. Other team members include Team Leader, Koori Hospital Liaison Officers and the Aboriginal Health Care Coordinator, who all work closely to achieve the objectives of the unit.

What you need:

A minimum of 2 years' experience in Aboriginal Health working with Aboriginal groups and services including disability.

A good understanding and knowledge of the local Aboriginal culture and community, demonstrated through acceptance within the local Aboriginal community.

A strong commitment to social justice with demonstrated ability to advocate on behalf of clients and empower people to self-advocate.

Proven capacity and experience establishing and maintaining culturally safe and effective services and networks.

Good verbal and written communication skills.

A qualification in Community services/development desirable though not essential

Why should you Apply?

This role offers a great opportunity to use your skills and local knowledge to contribute to improved health outcomes in our Aboriginal community. You will enjoy a rewarding role with the opportunity to make an impact on the health of our patients and contribute to the outstanding support our Aboriginal Health team provides.

Interested?

For more information contact Maree Fellows, Acting Director Community Wellbeing and Partnerships on 03 5150 3344.

Applications by close of business: Sunday 31st October 2021

Applications are to include a covering letter, resume and response to the full key selection criteria as listed in the position description and be submitted by selecting “Apply Now” below.

